1 suspect arrested, another hospitalized after crash ends car burglary attempt

DAVENPORT, Fla. — One suspect has been arrested, and another one remains hospitalized after a series of attempted car burglaries in a Davenport neighborhood ended with a crash early Monday morning.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) were called to the Preservation Pointe neighborhood off of County Road 547 at around 3:28 a.m. about a car burglary.

Witnesses said two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen attempting to get into multiple vehicles. The suspect vehicle, a white 2006 Cadillac CTS, was last seen headed toward the neighborhood's only exit.

A traffic stop was attempted after a deputy spotted the suspect’s car, but the Cadillac sped away. The deputy did not pursue due to there being only one exit in the subdivision. While speeding through the streets, the suspects sped past one deputy, turned around, and sped back down the same street while trying to find a way out.

The attempted getaway ended once the Cadillac slammed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

Deputies arrested both people and requested emergency medical services to treat them. The suspects were identified as 37-year-old Timothy Allen Hogue of Apopka and 31-year-old Rebecca Kozub of Ocoee. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

After being treated and released from the hospital, PCSO detectives interviewed Hogue. He admitted to the burglaries, saying that it was Rebecca Kozub’s idea and that he fled because he “just freaked out.”

Hogue was then arrested and charged with four counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance with enhancement of crossing county lines, three counts of felony petit theft, one count of fleeing to elude, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting without violence.

Kozub remains hospitalized after suffering a fractured leg in the crash. Her charges are pending.