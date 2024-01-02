Watch Now
1 killed in Polk County crash on New Year's Day

Posted at 8:42 AM, Jan 02, 2024
MULBERRY, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash on New Year's Day in Mulberry left one person dead and two others injured, the sheriff's office said. It was the third day in a row the sheriff's office investigated a fatal crash.

According to a press release, first responders were sent to the intersection of State Road 60 and Coronet Road around 6 p.m.

Detectives said Aubrey Hills, 39, of Mulberry, was driving a Kia sedan when she tried to turn left onto S.R. 60 from Coronet Road and entered the path of a Ford F150 pickup.

Hills suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. Her passenger, a 40-year-old man from Mulberry, was treated for minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The 29-year-old man from Dundee who was driving the pickup was also treated for minor injuries. His passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Gibsonton, was not injured.

The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.

