1 killed in Auburndale shooting, suspect in custody

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale Police say a homicide suspect is in custody after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Walmart early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the victim was found in the parking lot of the Walmart on U.S. 92 West in Auburndale after 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle and was later found by deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was cooperative and taken into custody.

Walmart was closed at the time and police say they're not sure what led up to the shooting or what a motive could be at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.