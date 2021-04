FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Polk County officials are on the scene of a car-train crash.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on the southern scenic highway between Lake Road and US 98 around 3:17 p.m.

One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital.

US 98 should not be affected by the crash, but scenic highway should be closed between US 98 and Livingston Lake Road, officials said.

This is a developing story, get the latest breaking news on ABC Action News