1 killed, 2 others injured following multi-vehicle crash in Lakeland

Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 20, 2021
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 22-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeland early Sunday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Ellis Avenue just east of Park Street in Lakeland.

The driver of a Buick Century was speeding when the car hit the front side of a Ford Focus, which was parked on the side lane of Ellis Ave.

The passenger of the Ford Focus, 22-year-old Teresa Hammond, was partially ejected from the vehicle after the crash, officials said.

Due to the impact of the crash, three other vehicles, which were all unoccupied, were hit.

The driver of the Ford Focus had not life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Buick Century had minor injuries due to the crash, officials said.

Officials said Hammond died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

