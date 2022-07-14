1 killed, 1 critical after Winter Haven mobile home fire

Winter Haven Police said one person was killed and another is in critical condition after an early morning mobile home fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on Lake Henry Drive at 7:19 a.m. after a neighbor heard what sounded like an explosion, went to investigate and found flames inside the house.

Police said firefighters arrived within four minutes of the initial call and found flames shooting out of the front of the home.

After calling for help, police said the neighbor went back inside and found an elderly man on the floor of the home. The neighbor pulled that victim out and tried to go back inside to rescue an elderly woman who was still in the home.

Police said the neighbor was unable to make it through the smoke and the flames.

Firefighters arrived, and police said some went inside the home while others began fighting the fire from the outside. The elderly woman was found by the firefighters but was already dead, police said.

The fire was out within five minutes of firefighters' arrival, police said.