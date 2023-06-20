Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

1 dead after car crashes into Lakeland home, police say

police tape
Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
police tape
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 12:07:11-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — One person is dead after a driver crashed into a Lakeland home on Monday.

Lakeland Police said the driver, Alexander Dalton Collins, 27, was traveling south down Longfellow Boulvard in a 2016 Dodge Durango around 4:12 p.m.

While approaching the intersection of North Crystal Lake Drive, Collins allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and struck two signposts before crashing into the occupied home.

The Dodge came to a final rest inside the house, striking a 24-year-old man.

When the police arrived, along with Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department, they began life-saving measures on the victim. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Collins and a passenger of the Dodge, as well as two additional people in the home, were uninjured.

Police said the intersection was shut down for around five hours while they investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact investigating Officer Travis Payne at Travis.Payne@Lakelandgov.net.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.