1 dead after 5-vehicle crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead following a five-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on 17/92 near the intersection with Dyson Road in Haines City.

According to deputies, a company-owned 2020 white Ford F-350 pickup truck, driven by Jalen Gaskins, 23, was traveling west in the right lane on 17/92 with a 2017 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Terence Gaskins, 39, traveling behind him in the left lane. Terence had just taken Jalen to pick up the Ford truck purchased by their employer, and both were heading back to work.

When Jalen neared the intersection, an unknown vehicle had just completed a U-turn onto 17/92 and was traveling west in the right lane. As Jalen attempted to change lanes to go around the vehicle, he lost control of the truck, sliding and rotating before eventually striking Terence's Chevrolet truck with minor damage.

The Ford continued spinning before it crossed the center median and went into the eastbound lanes, hitting a 2008 gray Subaru Tribeca that was being driven by Yohanmi Mena Lopez, 32. This caused the Subaru to go off the road and into a shallow ditch.

The Ford then flipped onto the driver's side in the eastbound lanes and was struck by a 2019 gray Toyota RAV-4 driven by Lopez's wife, Yomairy Lugo, 33.

Luis Perez, 66, was driving a 2019 white Hyundai Santa Fe past the crashed vehicles before going through the debris and off the road, ultimately striking an embankment.

Lopez passed away from his injuries at the scene. His wife was taken to a hospital but was released after treatment.

Jalen and Terence were uninjured in the crash. It is unclear if Perez suffered any injuries.

Deputies said the roads were shut down for around five hours during the investigation, which is still ongoing.