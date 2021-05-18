1 dead, 2 others taken to hospital in Polk County shooting

MULBERRY, Fla. — A man is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Polk County Monday evening.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said around 6:20 p.m., deputies began investigating a shooting incident in Mulberry.

One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, another person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a third person was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, deputies said.

The man with the gunshot wound died from his injuries.

According to the initial investigation, the incident involved two groups of people and detectives are aware of the primary people involved and are investigating.

Deputies said there is no danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

