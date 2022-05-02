1 dead, 2 injured after gunfight at Haines City bar

HAINES CITY, Fla. — An argument at a bar in Haines City ended with one person dead and two people injured after gunshots were fired by those involved.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Shady Cove Bar & Grill Sunday evening just after 5 p.m. The first reports came in as someone being shot in the parking lot.

Witnesses said, Joshua Badillo, 31, got into an argument with members of a motorcycle group. Deputies said the initial argument calmed down and the group went to an outside bar area where Badillo followed them and "began harassing them some more, and was asked to leave."

Detectives said Badillo walked toward his truck and continued arguing. Badillo turned back to the group and pushed past several people to shoot a 32-year-old man from Lakeland, the sheriff's office said.

That's when deputies said a 54-year-old Plant City man ran outside from the bar and began shooting at Badillo. The two men shot at each other as Badillo drove away. The 54-year-old was shot in the chest during the gun battle and died from his wounds.

“From everything we’re seeing, the suspect instigated everything, pestering the group repeatedly. He shot one man, then got into a gunfight with another…all, basically over nothing. It’s absolutely senseless," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies captured Badillo at his home and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Badillo faces charges of first-degree murder; attempted first-degree murder; and tampering with evidence.