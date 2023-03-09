World's tallest massage therapist calls Tarpon Springs home

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Tarpon Springs man with dreams of playing in the NBA until a career ending injury has reinvented himself in an unlikely profession.

Standing at seven foot three inches Mitchell Lane is considered the tallest massage therapist in the world.

Lane was diagnosed with Gigantism at age 18.

“From what I was told there was less than 100 cases world wide,” said Lane.

The Minnesota native had dreams of going to the NBA until an ankle injury during a college game changed everything.

“I’ve been training my whole life to play basketball, and you’re told you can’t go any further, it’s kind of like going to college and getting a degree and no one will hire you,” said Lane.

So he decided to funnel all his strength and dedication into a totally different direction: Strong Hands Massage.

“When you are strong and heavier all you have to do is lean on the person to go deep tissue,” said Lane.

Where most massage therapist have to take a break after a few hours, Lane can see 10 patients in a row without stopping.

During his four years in Tarpon Springs, Lane has already accumulated more than 700 clients and 1,000 five star reviews.

“It takes hard work, it takes patience,” said Lane.

He’s even branched out to massaging horses.

While away from the business, this gentle giant is also raising a 19-month-old daughter and five-week-old son.

However, there are plenty of challenges when you rival the world’s tallest man.

“I can’t go to any shoe store and find a pair of shoes I want,” said Lane.

Lane still said he wouldn’t want to live his life any other way.

For more information on Strong Hands Massage, click here or call 727-486-7118.