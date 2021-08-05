Women's conference coming to Dunedin's Fenway Hotel

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Dare to Lead, a women's leadership conference is coming to Dunedin in just a few weeks.

The three-day conference will offer advice from leadership coaches and health experts. Yoga, meditation and networking options will also be available.

Ambee Stephens, who's been to this conference before, says, "We're going to be talking about being inclusive, being aware of your surroundings, but also stepping outside of your comfort zone. So as a woman in our community, especially as a woman in leadership, and a woman who's all about empowerment and nonprofit work, I'm super excited to be a part of this as one of the panelists."

Heather Miniello, who helped bring the conference here says, "This workshop gives you the tools for success to have those hard conversations and to get to the next level in your career or your mental health with your family or whatever you need in your life. So it just empowers you to be able to have harder conversations, more honest leadership and create a psychologically safe space for your employees and your family."

The conference is August 18-20 at the Fenway Hotel in Dunedin.

You can click here for more information.