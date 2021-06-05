Woman who fell overboard rescued by coast guard west of Sand Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — — The Coast Guard announced the rescue of a woman 36 miles west of Sand Key after she fell overboard.

According to the guard, the woman is Sarah Rice, 29.

Officials say St. Petersburg command center watchstanders received the notification around 8 p.m., reporting the woman fell overboard while underway.

A Coast Guard helicopter hoisted Rice to safety and transferred her to Tampa General Hospital. No injuries were reported.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot boat crew, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Shrike crew to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

“Everyone should utilize a life jacket when in the water due to the flotation and high visibility they provide," said Cmdr. Shawn Lansing, Sector St. Petersburg deputy commander. "This is why we urge all boaters to have life jackets with them.These attributes make locating a person in the water easier for search and rescue crews.”

