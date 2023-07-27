Woman 'thrown from' SUV at St. Pete apartment complex suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives are investigating after a woman was found seriously injured in the parking lot of a St. Pete apartment complex.

The police department said detectives found the woman at Madeira Apartments on 7533 38th Avenue North around 8 p.m.

They added that the 55-year-old was "thrown from" a light-colored SUV, but there was no crash involved. Her injuries are life-threatening.

Police are actively investigating the incident, and anyone with information should call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD at TIP411.