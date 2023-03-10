Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Safety Harbor hit-and-run

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County investigators are asking for help from the public as they investigate a hit-and-run that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said on Thursday night, Mindy Miran Yi, 36, was biking westbound on Enterprise Road in Safety Harbor when an unknown vehicle hit the back of her bike.

The sheriff's office said investigators were called to 3180 Enterprise Road around 9:15 p.m.

Yi, who authorities said was biking along the fog lane, was thrown from the bike. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle involved will have damage to the front passenger side headlight. No additional evidence was found at the scene, and there was no footage of the crash captured at nearby businesses or homes, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information or video footage of the crash or the suspect to contact Corporal Damon Laney at (727) 464-6887.