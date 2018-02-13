Woman seriously injured in Pinellas Park shooting, police say

WFTS Webteam
10:31 PM, Feb 12, 2018
56 mins ago

One woman has been seriously injured after a shooting in Pinellas County on Monday night.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — One woman has been seriously injured after a shooting in Pinellas County on Monday night. 

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before 10:00 p.m. in the 5100 block of 78th Avenue in Pinellas Park.

Detectives stated they are responding to the scene based on the serious injuries to the victim.

At this time, no further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top