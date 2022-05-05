Woman injured after being struck by Pinellas County Deputy's car on St. Pete Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputy struck a woman with a SUV at St. Pete Beach while responding to a dispatch call Wednesday.

According to a release from PCSO, Deputy Todd Brien was on beach patrol while parked in a marked SUV. Deputy Brien was speaking to several pedestrians on the beach when he was dispatched to a call at another location.

Upon leaving, the deputy made a turn and struck a 23-year-old woman who was lying in the sand.

PCSO said a front tire of Brien's SUV drove over the woman's right side and back area.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. PCSO is investigating the matter.