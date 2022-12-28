Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Woman hit by vehicle while crossing road with walker in Largo

Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 28, 2022
LARGO, Fla. — A woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in Largo Tuesday evening.

Largo Police Department said that the woman was crossing south with a walker over West Bay Drive near West Bay Oak Mobile Home around 7:21 p.m.

While in the middle of the eastbound lanes, she was hit by a vehicle traveling east. The driver stopped and remained at the scene.

Police determined that impairment was not a factor in the crash. The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Largo Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit. This story will be updated when more information is available.

