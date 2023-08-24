Woman dies after being struck by lightning in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman is dead after being struck by lightning on Sand Key in Clearwater, according to the Clearwater Police Department (CPD).

At 7:45 p.m., CPD and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a woman struck by lightning.

Upon arrival, a 73-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk inside the Bayside Gardens IV complex at the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard.

There were no witnesses to the incident; a man discovered her body on the sidewalk after storms rolled through the area.