ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman in her 70s is in critical condition after a crash with a PSTA trolley on Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman's Chrysler Pacifica and the trolley collided shortly after 10 a.m. at the intersection of 16th Street North and Central Avenue.

After the crash, the woman was taken to a local hospital where she is in stable but critical condition.

The intersection remains closed as police investigate. No other information was immediately available.