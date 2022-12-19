Woman, 2 children rescued from sailboat near Anclote Island

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three people, including a 3-year-old child, were rescued by the Coast Guard after their sailboat became disabled on Sunday.

According to a press release, the sailboat was 96 miles offshore of Anclote Island when its owner sent out a distress call.

The owner told the Coast Guard's St. Petersburg sector that the boat had become disabled, and since the weather was continuing to worsen, a woman on board requested assistance.

A helicopter lifted the woman and two children, ages 12 and three, to safety. There were no injuries or medical concerns.

The owner stayed on the sailboat until the weather became manageable enough to sail it back to shore.

"This successful rescue was made possible by the quick response and effective communication between our rescue crews and the vessel's master. It is essential for all mariners to have and use a VHF-FM radio in case of an emergency," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Claudia Kearn, Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstander.