"Wolf Pack" DUI operation in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) will partner with several other agencies to conduct a DUI “Wolf Pack” operation for the July 4 holiday in Pinellas County.

Other agencies include the Florida Highway Patrol, Gulfport Police Department, Largo Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Clearwater Police Department.

The “Wolf Pack” operation will be from 7 pm Saturday to 5 am Sunday.

“Wolf Pack” arrests so far:



DUIs – 30

Felony Drug Arrest – 4

Warrants – 2

DWLSR Arrest – 3

Other Misdemeanor Arrest – 13

Other Felony Arrest- 1

One hundred ninety other citations were issued for violations, including speeding, driving without a valid license, and DUI.



PCSO will be conducting a Saturation Patrol throughout the county for the holiday weekend. The Saturation Patrol will be held Sunday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 4.