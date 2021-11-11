Winter the Dolphin, star of 'Dolphin Tale', is in critical condition due to infection

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Winter the Dolphin is in critical condition due to a gastrointestinal infection.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium officials said test results on Wednesday showed despite treatment her intestinal abnormalities have intensified, making Winter’s condition critical.

To focus on vital care for Winter, CMA will temporarily close to the public on Friday, Nov. 12, and plans to reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

"On behalf of the CMA staff and Winter’s care team, we thank everyone for the incredible outpour of love and support you have shown Winter since her rescue in 2005 and especially these last few days. Many are inspired by her resiliency and this amazing response reminds us of how deeply she has affected millions, including so many on their own health journey," said CMA officials.