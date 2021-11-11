Winter the Dolphin, star of 'Dolphin Tale', dies in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Winter the Dolphin died Thursday evening after fighting an infection this week, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium said.

CMA said Winter died around 8 p.m. Thursday as animal care experts from around the country worked to treat her gastrointestinal abnormality.

During Winter's preparation for her procedure, CMA said her behavior and vital signs were declining. The medical team tried several life-saving efforts, however, she died being held by her caregivers.

“While we are heartbroken by Winter’s death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival. We worked with specialists and marine mammal experts from around the country to provide her with the best care available. Our staff worked around the clock during this challenging time,” said Veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt, DVM, CVA. “I’m honored to work alongside such dedicated and talented professionals who gave their all for Winter.”

"The CMA team expresses our deepest gratitude to the thousands of people from around the world who sent caring messages for Winter. She truly inspired hope and was loved by millions of people worldwide. Winter, we love you," CMA said.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium will be closed Friday, Nov. 12 to provide time for staff to grieve.

Plans for a memorial for Winter will be announced soon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Winter the Dolphin, star of the movie "Dolphin Tale", is in critical condition at Clearwater Marine Aquarium due to a gastrointestinal infection she developed earlier this week.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium officials said test results on Wednesday showed despite treatment her intestinal abnormalities have intensified, making Winter’s condition critical.

RELATED: Winter, star of 'Dolphin Tale' movies, being treated for possible infection

“We’ve been giving her numerous tests and so forth, and so those test results have shown that despite our aggressive treatment that her condition hasn’t really been improving, and perhaps even worsening,” said Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, President of Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Dr. Powell said intestinal issues are not uncommon in marine animals, but the cause of the infection is a mystery. Doctors and specialists from around the country and the world are putting their heads together to try to help.

“We have reached out to them, but they’re a network, and so, yes, they have been reaching out to us to offer whatever help they possibly can,” said Dr. Powell.

Winter the Dolphin is no stranger to a challenge. She was rescued back in 2005 off the Florida coast after she lost her tail in a crab trap line. She then became the star of the movie "Dolphin Tale", and became an inspiration to people around the world, including her prosthetic doctor for the last 15 years Dr. Dan Strzempka.

“She’s amazing, so if anything can pull through this, she can,” said Dr. Strzempka, certified prosthetist and orthotist at the Hanger Clinic.

He’s pulling for Winter, and so is the rest of the world.

“Just keep doing what you’ve been doing the last 15 years. I’ve never met a person or an animal that’s been this tough, and exceeded expectations, whatever we thought for her,” said Dr. Strzempka.

Lissette Lopez and her son, Aiden, visit Winter every year around the holidays. For the past 10 years, the nonprofit Wheelchairs 4 Kids has hosted its annual Christmas party at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

"I think for the kids to see even just an animal that they can sort of relate to and to have that connection with them, it means a lot," said Lissette Lopez.

To focus on vital care for Winter, CMA will temporarily close to the public on Friday, Nov. 12, and plans to reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

"On behalf of the CMA staff and Winter’s care team, we thank everyone for the incredible outpour of love and support you have shown Winter since her rescue in 2005 and especially these last few days. Many are inspired by her resiliency and this amazing response reminds us of how deeply she has affected millions, including so many on their own health journey," said CMA officials.