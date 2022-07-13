Wimauma girl arrives in Tampa after crash in Mexico kills parents, grandparents

TAMPA, Fla. — A 12-year-old Wimauma girl has arrived back home in Tampa after being hospitalized in Mexico for nearly 3 weeks.

Last month, Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was visiting relatives in Mexico.

According to reports, a charter bus hit her family's pick-up truck head on. The crash killed her parents and grandparents.

Jasmin was the only survivor.

"She is a survivor for a reason and we're strong for her. It hurts, but we’re strong for her," said Jasmin's aunt, Cindy Garcia.

On Tuesday evening, Jet ICU, a Tampa-based air ambulance company, brought Jasmin home from Mexico. The jet arrived at Tampa International Airport. She was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Jasmin's aunt, Cindy Garcia, was on board the medical flight.

"I was like, are you ready to go home? She blinked and looked at me," said Garcia.

Garcia said her niece is not speaking, but she blinks her eyes. Her family prays she shows signs of improvement.

"They’re going to start from scratch what was done over there was done over there. This is a new chapter for Jasmin and us," added Garcia.

Jose Cervantes, Jasmin's brother, described his sister as energetic, goofy and outgoing.

"She was energetic, very bubbly. She loved playing sports, volleyball especially. She loved dancing," he added.

Jasmin's family said they are grateful for the community's support. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $30,000 dollars. The donations allowed Jasmin to return home. It was also used for funeral expenses for Jasmin's family members.

"It's incredible. It's amazing, Everybody is helping out even the prayers, it's awesome," said Antonio Cervantes, Jasmin's brother.

The family has planned fundraising events on Friday and Saturday. A fundraiser will be held on Friday, July 15 at 12 p.m. at 1145 East Gay Street in Bartow, Fla.

Another event will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 12 p.m. at 5529 Ruth Morris Road in Wimauma, Fla.