Wife of fallen Pinellas County deputy thanks community for support

The wife of fallen Deputy Michael Magli wrote a heartfelt letter thanking those in the community who have honored her husband.

Deputy Magli was killed in the line of duty in February. A suspected drunk driver smashed into Deputy Magli's squad car, police said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they are sharing Stephanie Magli's full letter with the community at her request.

Stephanie Magli

In part, her letter read:

"Michael left a lasting impression on so many, more than he ever could have dreamt. He was kind, strong yet gentle, funny, and thoughtful. He was so much more than any words I can try to put together. On that day, like so many, Michael was brave. There is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. Michael will forever be missed and so very loved for the rest of our lives."

You can read the full letter below:

The sheriff's office is asking the community to continue to keep Deputy Magli, Stephanie, his daughters and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

