The westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway were shut down Wednesday morning due to a crash involving seven vehicles.

The crash happened just east of Dr. Kiran Patel Boulevard at about 10:21 a.m.

Authorities say two patients were taken to the hospital.

Clearwater Police also say the eastbound lanes are being impacted by a different crash now. They recommend you use a different bridge altogether.

Officials also say they expect the lanes to be closed for "some time."