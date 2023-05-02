Wesley Chapel mother and son swim for a cure

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A mother and son duo from Wesley Chapel is preparing to swim two miles across the bay this Saturday for the annual Swim Across America fundraiser.

For Michelle Deaton and her 12-year-old son Wyatt, what appears like a simple jump into the pool is a colossal vault into five years of remission.

“I remember he was in his playroom, and he was playing with Legos," Michelle said. "And I told him that mommy is going to start taking medicine, it's going to make my hair fall out, and of course, he was very upset."

Wyatt was one of his mother’s greatest supporters, with her every step of the way as she battled breast cancer. He even helped her pick out wigs.

“I’m pretty sure I tried to pick out a mohawk. It was the craziest stuff,” said Wyatt.

It was around the time of Michelle’s diagnosis that Wyatt began taking swim lessons, where he learned about Swim Across America, which raises money for cancer research and patient programs.

“I like it because you’re saving lives just by swimming in the ocean, which is something that you do on a normal summer day,” said Wyatt.

For the past two years, Wyatt swam in his mother’s honor while she watched on the sidelines, but this year she’ll be right alongside him. All the money raised will go back to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“I thought, you know what, I’ll be 50, five-years-remission, what better way to celebrate those two milestones with him in the water, raising money for pediatric cancer,” said Michelle.

The swim consists of two miles across the bay along North Shore Park in St. Pete. Michelle and Wyatt have been training at the pool for months, but they realize it’s a whole new adventure once you get into open water.

“I thought that a shark was going to sneak up on me. You can’t see the bottom,” said Wyatt.

“I’ve been working really, really hard to do this, and there will be at least 100 swimmers, so I think any creatures will be gone,” said Michelle.

This mother and son hope their story inspires more swimmers to join them on this celebration of life and dedication to helping others. Their goal is to raise $8,500.

