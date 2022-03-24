Weekend events in Gulfport highlight local businesses, artists

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, check out the Gulfport boulevard block party.

It's an effort to support local artists, makers, business owners and musicians in the area.

Business owners said it's a guaranteed good time while supporting locals.

"The culture is currently known to be a thoroughfare to get from point A to point B and what we're trying to create as awareness that there are other stores in Gulfport that are really cool," Jamie Edwards, Beach 5317 owner, said.

The Gulfport boulevard block party will be Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with shopping, there will be wine tastings and mimosas.

Also, this weekend in Gulfport is Art in the Yard. Artists and their work will be at dozens of homes throughout Gulfport.

The event starts Saturday at 10 a.m. This map shows where all these homes are.