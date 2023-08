LARGO, Fla. — Florida's first drive-thru Wawa is set to open before the end of the year, according to a press release.

The standalone store will be in Largo.

"Wawa continues to test new store concepts including drive thru, which provides an opportunity for customers to experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle," a Wawa representative said.

The company said it will use the state's first drive-thru to get feedback from customers and employees.