Water bottle refilling stations installed at Florida State Parks as part of a new program

HONEYMOON ISLAND, Fla. — The Florida State Parks Foundation and Duke Energy announced a new program Tuesday to fund the installation of 121 water bottle refilling stations at 85 Florida State Parks.

Both sides said the effort would promote "an expanded effort to broaden sustainability and resilience at state parks." The Florida State Parks Foundation said the plan would also decrease single-use water bottles thrown away at landfills and reduce plastic litter in the parks.

The water bottle refill stations are in service at state parks across Florida and will also show the number of water bottles saved by visitors.

“This is truly a collective approach between state parks and visitors to create a greener future that preserves and protects Florida’s precious natural resources,” Tammy Gustafson, president of the Florida State Parks Foundation, said in a statement.

The state said Duke Energy Florida provided a $175,000 grant to help with the purchase and installation of the stations, and the remaining $200,000 came through funds generated "by the Foundation's 'Explore Our State Parks' specialty license plate that debuted earlier this year.