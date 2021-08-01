Warrant issued for man accused of shooting, killing mom in front of her kids, St. Pete police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities in St. Pete are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man they say shot and killed a 27-year-old woman in front of her two young children Saturday. Police said he is also linked to several open homicide investigations.

Police said Joana Peca was found dead in her vehicle near Woodlawn Memorial Gardens around 5:30 p.m. Her two young children were also found inside, police said. They were unharmed but police said they were "terrified."

On Monday, police said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Benjamin Williams, 38, who is also known as "Bambi." Police said Williams and Peca were involved in a relationship and shared a baby together.

According to authorities, Williams shot Peca multiple times in the face while she was holding the infant. Police said Peca's older child was in the back seat at the time of the shooting.

SPPD is actively searching for Williams. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5000 for information that leads to an arrest.

If anyone has information on Benjamin Williams' whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, to be eligible for the reward. Tips can also be shared by calling the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or by sending a text that includes the letters "SPPD" and your tip to TIP411.

No other information has been released at this time.

Story developing, stay with ABC Action News for the latest.