Voting opens for Gulfport's pet mayor election

GULFPORT, Fla. — Starting Friday, make your voice heard in Gulfport's latest election — we're pawsitive you'll have a ruff time voting for just one candidate.

Gulfport is looking for its next Pet Mayor. Candidate range from a guinea pig named Harry, a little pup sporting a colored mohawk, a cat named Admiral Byrd and more.

Voting runs from January 27 through February 20, with winners announced during a ceremony on February 25. Anyone can cast a vote, not just Gulfport residents.

Each vote costs $1 and funds raised will benefit the Gulfport Historical Society – which runs the Gulfport History Museum and the Gulfport Arts Center – and Friends of Strays, Pinellas County’s oldest no-kill shelter.

Impawssible to pick just one? You don't have to — you can vote for as many pets as you want.

Click here for more information.