Volunteers help patients smile at Johns Hopkins All Children's

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital are helping put a smile on kids' faces.

We met volunteer Regina Resop, who has been volunteering here for a few years.

In fact, her mother-in-law was a huge asset to the volunteer program here. She ran the gift shop.

When volunteers like Resop come to All Children's, they're hoping to distract the kids from whatever they may be dealing with.

"Do it. You will not regret it. I mean, I remember when I was going to start, and I was like, gosh, I wonder if I'm going to be able to get through the shift or an hour without crying because I'm that kind of person," Resop said. "And you just do, and you realize that there's something bigger going on than what we are, what I am."

All Children's is looking for volunteers right now. Opportunities start at just 16 years old. Everyone must complete a background check and some medical requirements.

Click here to find out how you can get involved.