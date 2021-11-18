VIP Mexican finds success on Treasure Island, opens second location

Just across from the Bilmar Beach Resort you'll find a small, down to Earth restaurant — VIP Mexican.

Just by the name, it's probably not what you'd expect to find on the beach. However, anything from burgers to tacos is on the menu here.

VIP Mexican has been owned by a mom and son since 1994. However, the restaurant was here years before that making it very well known in the community.

Nicholas Rapisardi, Owner of VIP Mexican said, "The VIP is kind of like a landmark here. It's been here since I think the early 80s, even the late 60s and it's been called the VIP for most of its time."

It's the community that's kept this restaurant surviving through red tide, COVID, and everything else.

"If you drive up and down this, the Gulf Boulevard, the stretch of it, a lot of the places that you see on they're not these big high rises and these really overdeveloped places. You know, it's a cool little like, like I said, Mom and Pop places that have been here for many years and kind of give this place a character and the beach is amazing," explained Rapisardi.

VIP Mexican has also added a second location on Indian Rocks Beach.