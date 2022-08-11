Vigil for St. Pete teen following deadly late-night crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Instead of sending him off to his last year of high school, the family of 18-year-old Brice "Mr. Wonderful" Lewis spent Wednesday remembering him.

"He was always smiling so we gave him that name at birth," said Brice's mom Alfrieda Lewis.

According to St. Peterburg police Brice and a 14-year-old girl died Saturday after the car they were riding in crashed into a power pole. Police said the 17-year-old that was driving survived, but at this time they don't know why the crash happened.

"I started scrolling on Facebook and I saw a post indicating that there was an accident. And they described my child's clothing. They described the other people that was in the vehicle. And that's how I found out through Facebook," said Alfrieda.

Those who love Brice said they're still wrapping their minds around this loss.

"This process here is part of our healing and restoration process. I don't want people to be mad, I want people to be able to forgive and that's what this symbolized for me," said Alfrieda.

And as they reminisce on the kind, smart, driven teen. His mom tells us she wants his legacy of love to live on.

"Be kind to others and it will return to you," she said.

And the community will continue to remember Brice on Saturday at a day of healing.

The event will include therapists and will be held at the St. Pete Youth Farm from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.