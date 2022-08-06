2 teens killed after 17-year-old driver crashes into power pole in St. Petersburg, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department said two teens were killed and another injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to St Pete PD, shortly before 1 a.m., a 17-year-old teen was driving a 2013 Buick Rendezvous eastbound on 11th Avenue South when he drove off the road and crashed into a power pole.

The 17-year-old's two passengers, an 18-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, both died due to the crash. St Pete PD said the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 14-year-old girl was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where she was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old, per St. Pete PD, was taken to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the 17-year-old to drive off the road, and an investigation is ongoing.