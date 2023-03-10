View art in Downtown Clearwater through Augmented Reality

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Clearwater is teaming up with the University of South Florida to celebrate the launch of a new Augmented Reality art tour.

ARTours Clearwater uses new cutting-edge augmented reality to do a walking tour of the city's downtown murals.

Users can point their device's camera at the artwork, giving them a view of animations, graphics and videos.

It's an interactive experience.

"Together, we are able to harness the research and innovation resources at USF to bring together an innovative workflow," said Dr. Laura Harrison with the University of South Florida.

"I think it's going to be something that's going to draw folks down to see," said Clearwater mayor Frank Hibbard. "It's exciting."

The free app can be accessed by downloading the ARTours Clearwater app on Google Play and Apple App Store.