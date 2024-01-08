Video shows officer's door nearly torn off by a passing driver in St. Pete

Posted at 4:24 PM, Jan 08, 2024

St. Petersburg Police officer was making a routine traffic stop

A car drove by, hitting the officer's car and nearly hitting the officer

St. Petersburg Police said the video is a reminder to move over for emergency vehicles, which is the law in Florida

View the dramatic video above

