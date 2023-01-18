Veterans in suicidal crisis can now seek care from anywhere at no cost

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting Tuesday, veterans experiencing a mental health crisis can seek emergency help from anywhere for free.

Damon Friedman spent 20 years in the marines and special operations, including numerous deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

But his service took a toll on him physically, mentally, and spiritually.

"PTSD, mild traumatic brain injury, insomnia, that led to a lot of suicidal ideations, so I’ve been there, I’ve been in the dark times," said Friedman.

Many others have been in dark too. The latest VA report shows that 6,146 veterans died by suicide in 2020, which is down 343 from the previous year.

But each death is one too many, and a new initiative is aiming to help.

The VA says starting this week, veterans will have free access to inpatient crisis care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days from VA and non-VA facilities.

They said this expansion of care will help prevent veteran suicide by guaranteeing no-cost, world-class care to veterans in times of crisis.

Friedman, who is a retired LtCol, USAF Warfare, president and CEO of SOF Missions, said this is very good for those in crisis who no longer have to be on a long waiting list at the VA.

"This is very important because many veterans have been disgruntled over the VA, and even though the VA is working really hard, they’re overwhelmed. So it's very important we have the appropriate manpower and we do provide that world-class care," said Friedman.

Brianne Brown is a US Air Force veteran who said this is a breakthrough in suicide prevention for all veterans, even the nine million who don’t use the VA.

"Veterans do not have to be registered with the VA to use this benefit," said Brown.

Brown is part of The Fire Watch, a program offering a free online course to help civilians understand military culture and recognize suicidal tendencies in veterans.

"If they encounter a veteran in distress or in crisis, they know now they can take them to any facility," said Brown.

Friedman believes the new policy has the power to save many lives.

"This initiative could potentially reduce the suicide epidemic," said Friedman.