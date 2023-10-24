Vertigo Inducing Heights: A look at the largest mural going up on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Most people don't have to climb scaffolding while holding a paintbrush and can for work. But for local artist and muralist Derek Donnelly, a little excitement and danger are all part of the job.

The mural is visible from Pier 60 and down the beach. It depicts a woman with closed eyes and hibiscus flowers growing from her hair.

Donnelly takes 10 to 15 minutes to climb the stairs to reach the top level, about 105 feet up.

"It's freaky, man," Donnelly told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska through a handheld radio.

"You have to concentrate, though. Make sure you're watching every step, and you'll be in good shape," Donnelly said, looking down to the ground in the middle of the mural.

Michael Paluska The view from a GoPro strapped to Derek Donnelly's chest as he paints the largest mural ever commissioned overlooking Clearwater Beach.

Donnelly said they used the scaffolding as a grid system to pull off the mural at this size and scale.

"Essentially, it turns into, I think, 60 abstract paintings to compile this whole image," Donnelly said. "Pretty simple but effective way to go about doing something at a scale."

The mural watching over Clearwater Beach is more than just art.

"She's representing mother nature," Donnelly said. "And, it's a gentle nod to Hinduism with the flowers to bless the land. The hibiscus flower is one of those that they offer to the goddess Kali."

Paluska spent the past year profiling Donnelly's work. He's been a local muralist in the Tampa Bay Area for decades, operating Saint Paint Arts. As an artist, he survives job to job. A large mural keeps him employed and gets his creative juices flowing to support his family.

"It's really neat that a big hotel, like the Hilton Hiatus, wants to have something unique and separate themselves from all the other hotels and the resorts on this beach," Donnelly said. "A nice payday to help make the year a little bit. And, probably helps elevate me a bit where I could go after some bigger jobs like this with other hotel franchises and different things."

The mural was commissioned by the developer 3H Group as a managing partner for the new Hiatus Hotel Curio Collection by Hilton.

Donnelly is also painting hibiscus flowers on an adjacent wall of the property. That mural will be 95 feet tall.