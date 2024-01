ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a vehicle hit a pedestrian at 22nd Avenue North and 41st Street.

The victim, an older woman, died at the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle may have been a Cadillac SUV with front-end damage.

Anyone with information can call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.