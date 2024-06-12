Vehicle crash causes lane blockage on I-275 NB heading into Tampa, according to FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a crash has closed multiple northbound lanes on I-275 at the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The crash is reported on I-275 in the northbound lanes heading toward Tampa.

The three right lanes at mile marker 34 were blocked, according to FL511. Two lanes have reopened as of 6:15 p.m.

The crash happened at around 5:20 p.m., according to FHP. Injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with abcactionnews.com for updates.