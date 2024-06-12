Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Vehicle crash causes lane blockage on I-275 NB heading into Tampa, according to FHP

Howard Frankland Bridge Crash
FDOT
Howard Frankland Bridge Crash
Posted at 6:15 PM, Jun 12, 2024

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a crash has closed multiple northbound lanes on I-275 at the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The crash is reported on I-275 in the northbound lanes heading toward Tampa.

The three right lanes at mile marker 34 were blocked, according to FL511. Two lanes have reopened as of 6:15 p.m.

The crash happened at around 5:20 p.m., according to FHP. Injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with abcactionnews.com for updates.

After years of a scorching hot housing market, a new report labels the Tampa region as one of the fastest-cooling housing markets in the country.

Report finds Tampa housing market one of the fastest cooling in the nation

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.