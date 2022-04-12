Vegan sushi restaurant House of Vegano is a hit in St. Pete's Warehouse Arts District

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thalia Tatham was craving sushi.

Good sushi, imaginative sushi, sushi with a unique twist.

You see, Tatham is a vegan.

"Sushi is my favorite food, but I was missing it when I transitioned to being vegan," she said.

So this inventive foodie, from a family where cooking is a love language, decided to satisfy that need for vegan sushi herself.

Her new restaurant, House of Vegano (655 31st St. S), is a hit in St. Pete's Warehouse Arts District.

Located in the Body Electric Athletic Company, the vegan sushi concept is playfully realized, with eggplant replacing eel, and "Caviart" swapped in for fish eggs.

"With fruits and vegetables, you can be so creative, you just have to use your imagination," she said.

Indeed, Tatham's sushi at House of Vegano is truly vibrant artwork.

It looks amazing; it tastes even better.

For more on House of Vegano, click here.

