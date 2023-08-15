Ukrainian family finds a new home in Florida as a new school year begins

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Ukrainian family arrived in Florida just in time for the new school year in Pinellas County.

“It’s hot … very hot,” said the family’s father, Slava. He was talking about his family’s first impression of Florida and their new home.

ABC Action News sat down with the Ukrainian family of four to learn what it has been like to leave the country and their extended family and start over in America. Both parents communicated with us through a translator.

“It was a very difficult decision to make, but because time was running out, they didn’t have much time to think about it. They really had to think about their safety and their family. They had to make that decision really quick,” said Slava through a translator.

Their journey took them from Ukraine to Spain to Tennessee and, finally, their new home in Florida. The family said Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services (Gulf Coast JFCS) helped them get settled just in time for the new school year to start.

“I want and I don’t want to go to school. I want to see new friends, but I am nervous,” said Andrii. “I like math because it is the same. Same numbers and counters.”

Kateryna, who is the mother of the family, shared one of her biggest concerns.

“Of course, as a mother, a parent, it is always nerve-wracking, especially for your child to start school. The biggest worry is them being able to communicate,” said Kateryna through a translator.

Abdel Dana Roca is the director of Refugee Integration Services for Gulf Coast JFCS. He spoke about this section of the organization and how it works to help families.

“Our goal is to help those people in need, and that affected population that has immigrated from their countries because of different aspects like persecution,” said Abdel Dana Roca.

He explained in the last fiscal year, Gulf Coast JFCS has helped more than 1,600 people through its refugee services program. They assist with aspects of housing, bills, transportation, and, in this family’s case, back-to-school supplies.

Slava spoke about what the future looks like for his family.

“Because of the experience the war has brought on their family, they can’t look much into the future. They take it one day at a time,” said Slava through a translator.

