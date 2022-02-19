Ukrainian Americans pray for peace as a local nonprofit in Ukraine prepares for evacuations

ST. PTERSBURG, Fla. — Ukrainian Americans in the Tampa Bay area are coming together to pray for peace and a Tampa organization in Ukraine is ready to evacuate any Americans if the need arises.

Many church members here at the Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Petersburg have family in Ukraine. Some are sending over supplies, others are praying for safety.

We also spoke with a Tampa-based organization called Project Dynamo that’s in Kyiv, Ukraine right now.

The leader of the organization said they're making plans right now to evacuate thousands of Americans from the country if Russia invades.

The same local organization has helped thousands of Americans escape from Afghanistan.

Project Dynamo spent the past week ramping up operations in Ukraine and collecting donations to be able to plan mass evacuations — if needed.

“ProjectDynamo.Org. That’s our website. If you go to it right now there is a Ukrainian evacuation button. You click that and say my name is John Doe, here’s my phone number and my email and then we start building manifests so we can get people together and move them around," Bryan Stern with Project Dynamo said.

Back locally St. Pete, several Ukrainian churches have prayer sessions scheduled for tomorrow.

The prayer sessions begin at Epiphany of Our Lord at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.