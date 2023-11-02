Uber driver arrested after sexually assaulting woman in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An Uber driver was arrested after he sexually assaulted a woman he picked up Wednesday morning, according to officials.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said Jose Antonio Canales Sanchez, 51, picked up the victim, 32, around 6:24 a.m.
Before they reached the victim's destination, Canales Sanchez allegedly pulled into a parking lot and climbed into the backseat where she was sitting. Police said he undressed her and inappropriately touched her against her will.
The woman was able to fight him off and escape.
Canales Sanchez was arrested the same afternoon and charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment. He was bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
ABC Action News is choosing to show his mugshot because, as an Uber driver, he had regular contact with the public, and the accusations made against him happened while he was on the job.
