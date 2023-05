PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Largo on Saturday night, leaving one person dead.

Kimberly Murzyn, 38, ran a red light at the intersection in a Volkswagen Jetta, which caused her to hit a GMC Sierra.

Murzyn's child was in the vehicle's passenger seat at the time of the crash; according to police, both were hospitalized, but Murzyn did not survive.

LPD said the driver of the GMC Sierra is in the hospital but stable.