Two-vehicle crash,1 person with life-threatening injuries

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bluffs Drive and Indian Rocks Rd on Saturday.

According to LPD, a 2022 Lexus Rx350 was traveling northbound on Indian Rocks Road, just north of Bluffs Drive, when it was rear-ended by a 2022 Indian Scout motorcycle.

The Lexus driver, Mark Smith, 64, was not injured, and the passenger, Anita Smith, was reported to have minor injuries, according to police.

The motorcycle driver had life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, police say.

Authorities stated that the motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet, and preliminary investigations indicate that speed and drinking were factors.

The motorcycle driver has not yet been released from the hospital.