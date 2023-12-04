2 Pinellas County beach communities move to ban shark fishing

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The beauty of The Gulf and Pinellas County beaches can be breathtaking.

But imagine being out there walking along the beach or your kids playing in the water, then a 10-foot dead tiger shark washes a shore. It’s also pregnant with 40 dead babies inside.

“Finding a dead shark on the beach is not a site to see,” said Michael Calandra.

Calandra is one of many residents who managed to miss that sight when it happened back in June. He heard all about it.

“That’s what I’m not happy about,” he said. “Not only is it bad for residents that live here, it’s bad for tourists as well that come here. It’s just not good, and if they’re not picked up right away, you start getting the dead fish smell, which is not a pleasant smell.”

Indian Shores police said the tiger shark that was found on the beach over the summer was the result of shark fishers who caught the shark but then just left it to die along with its babies.

“Tighter Sharks are a protected species,” said Maj. Glen Smith. “The law changed back in July. You’re supposed to let these sharks go. Cut the line, or do whatever you can to make sure they survive.”

Maj. Smith used that new state statute to get city leaders to pass a new ordinance banning tiger shark fishing. The City’s attorney drew up the ordinance, and the city passed it on the first two readings. Redington Shores has moved ahead and passed the same ordinance.

There are sharper fishermen who are not happy about this, but the tourists and locals we spoke with Monday said they understand why leaders in both beach towns approved this measure.

“I totally agree with that. I’ll probably get a lot of hate mail,” tourist Sherelle Carper said. “I’m not from here, but anytime anyone is doing anything inhumane and cruel to animals, even people, that’s wrong. It’s Totally wrong.”

If you are caught shark fishing in Indian Shores or Redington Shores, you will be fined up to $500. Maj. Smith said their ordinance “kind of” mirrors the state statute, “except it’s a little more proactive in the fact that if we realize you’re going shark fishing and we come across you, we’ll get involved.”